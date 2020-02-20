|
On February 18, 2020, Ann Marie Krug (nee Shaw), beloved wife of the late Frederick W. Krug, Sr., devoted mother of Frederick W. Krug, Jr. (Donna), John R. "Bob" Krug. Sr. (Donna), Thomas R. Krug, Sr. (Karen), M. Patricia Quenzer (Harry), Kathleen A. Patrick (Michael), Micki Isaacs (Joel), Nance L. Mullinix (Mike) and Jennifer L. Rizzo (Tony); loving sister of Patricia Glover, Tom Shaw, Gerry Shaw, Tim Shaw and the late Joseph Robert Shaw, Jr., Jack Shaw and Susie Hall. She is also survived by 24 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. A funeral liturgy will be held at 10am Friday, February 21, 2020, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 1125 St. Michaels Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771. Interment will follow in St. Louis Cemetery, Clarksville.
Those desiring may make memorial donations to Hopewell Cancer Support, 10628 Falls Road, Lutherville, MD 20193, please note in the memo of your check "Running for Life or Ella Mitchell".
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 20, 2020