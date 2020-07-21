1/1
Ann Monfred
Ann Handen Monfred, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on July 20, 2020, at the age of 81. She is survived by her beloved husband, Leonard Monfred; daughters, Susan Monfred Kornblit (Steven Kornblit) and Lisa Monfred Wilentz (Robb Wilentz); grandchildren, Ryan Kornblit, Alexander and Daniel Wilentz. She was predeceased by her parents, Doris and Hesse Handen and brother, Allen Handen.

Services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
July 21, 2020
Susan, I have such special memories of times with you and your beautiful mom, I adored her as did everyone who knew her. I’m hoping that all of your memories are bringing you some peace. May her memory always be a blessing. Sending lots of love to you, your Dad, and Lisa and your families. Sending love from New Jersey, Eileen Goldstein (Alperstein)
Eileen Goldstein
Friend
July 21, 2020
I worked with Ann years ago at the Dept. Of Social Services . Ann was a compassionate social worker who cared deeply about the foster children in her caseload. It was a honor to work with her.
Jeannette Mroz
Coworker
