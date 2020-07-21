Ann Monfred

Ann Handen Monfred, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on July 20, 2020, at the age of 81. She is survived by her beloved husband, Leonard Monfred; daughters, Susan Monfred Kornblit (Steven Kornblit) and Lisa Monfred Wilentz (Robb Wilentz); grandchildren, Ryan Kornblit, Alexander and Daniel Wilentz. She was predeceased by her parents, Doris and Hesse Handen and brother, Allen Handen.
Services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601