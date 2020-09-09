1/1
Ann Moore Werrlein
1939 - 2020
Ann Moore Werrlein (age 81) passed suddenly on 5 Sept 2020. Born 4 July, 1939 in Bridgeport, CT Ann graduated from Stratford H.S. (1956); then graduated Cum Laude from the U. Of Connecticut in 1960 earning her BA (Bachelor's) degree in Psychology. Subsequently, she was employed as a staff counselor at the YWCA in Montclair, N.J. On May 18, 1963, Ann married Robert J. Werrlein, a graduate student at the U. Of MD, College Park, and a Cell Biologist at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Washington DC. On March 23 1966, Ann gave birth to their son Stephen David; and on March 22 1968, to twin daughters Elizabeth Ann and Susan Eileen. In 1973, the Werrlein family moved to Bristol, England where Ann's husband (a newly minted Ph.D) would be employed as a lecturer and research fellow at the U. Of Bristol Medical School. During the next 8 years, they travelled extensively throughout the UK (England, Scotland, Wales) from Land's End, Skomer Island, north to John o' Groats; and through the European Continent from Scandinavia to Bavaria. Visiting Tivoli Gardens in Denmark, enjoying Rigoletto at the Vienna Opera House, seeing the Passion play at Oberammergau, visiting the Sistine Chapel, St. Peter's Cathedral, and the catacombs of Rome. She took it all in, and made a cozy home of the family's tidy English duplex in Westbury-on-trym. In 1983, she returned with the family to the U.S., and settled in Harford County where her husband was now employed as a Principal Investigator at the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Edgewood, MD. Ann adjusted rapidly to the transition, and was soon involved in the community as a frequent substitute high school teacher, a volunteer member of St. Ignatius Parish, an officer in the "St. Ignatius Ladies" organization, a member of "the Red Hats" and of the Harford Bird Club. Ann was a dedicated sports fan cheering especially for the UCONN Huskies women's basketball teams, the Orioles, the Raven's and the Duke Blue-devils basketball. Ann and her husband continued to travel and explore Alaska, Ecuador, and the Galapagos Islands. Along the way, Ann acquired a well-deserved reputation as a good cook. She is survived by her loving husband Bob, by her son Stephen & his family: wife Debra, son Connor, and daughter Claire; by daughter Susan Farley & her family: husband Peter, son Keegan, daughters MacKenzie and Emma; by daughter Elizabeth Ketterman and her family: husband Paul, son Joshua, daughters Sarah and Katelyn; and by her brother Richard Moore, and his wife Sylvia. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 11 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church at 10:30 am.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
SEP
10
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
