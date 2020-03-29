|
|
Ann George Morton, wife of the late Edward Harrison Humphreys of Memphis, TN and the late Copeland Morton, Jr. of Baltimore died on March 24 at the age of 100. She is survived by three children, the Rev. Ann Copp of Baltimore, Janie Humphreys of Nova Scotia, Canada and Curtis Humphreys of Dallas, TX; two step-daughters, Sally Morton of Baltimore and Marianne Morton of Madison, WI; 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
She was the daughter of an Army General and granddaughter of a Vice-President of the United States, Charles Curtis. Ann, a widow, married long time Baltimorean "Copie" Morton and moved to the city in 1969. There she advanced her artistic education and practice studying painting under Virginia Adams at Notre Dame of Maryland University and Baltimore artist, Gladys Goldstein. Although her many large, abstract paintings were quite accomplished, she never exhibited or sold any of her work. Instead, she painted for the challenge of composition, form, and the sheer joy of color. She was, by all measure, a master colorist.
Since childhood, Ann spent four months of the year in Siasconset village on Nantucket Island where she welcomed countless visitors and guests over the years. A flower lover, she was an enthusiastic member of the Hardy Garden Club.
Ann was a grand lady. Her dignity was laced with an extravagant generosity of spirit, an unwavering positive outlook, and an undying sense of humor. Like her father, the General, Ann exemplified courage, resilience, loyalty and a quiet air of authority. Above all, she was kind, gracious, and loving to all.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please remember Ann with memorial contributions to the Off Shore Animal Hospital, 11 Crooked Ln., Nantucket, MA 02554 or the Maryland Food Bank, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Rd., Baltimore, MD 21227. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2020