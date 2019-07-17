|
|
Mrs. Ann Oliver, 77 years of age, died on Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was a former employee of BCPS, John Hopkins Hospital, Northwest Hospital. In addition, she was a loving mother to Larry (Donnell), Danny, Sheila and Derrick.
Visitation will be at Wylie Funeral Home P.A. on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM. Family will receive friends on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Wylie Funeral Home P.A., 9200 Liberty Road from 9:30 AM funeral to follow at 10 AM.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 17, 2019