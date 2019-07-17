Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wylie Funeral Home Pa
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-9200
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wylie Funeral Home Pa
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Wylie Funeral Home Pa
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Wylie Funeral Home Pa
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Oliver


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Oliver Notice
Mrs. Ann Oliver, 77 years of age, died on Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was a former employee of BCPS, John Hopkins Hospital, Northwest Hospital. In addition, she was a loving mother to Larry (Donnell), Danny, Sheila and Derrick.

Visitation will be at Wylie Funeral Home P.A. on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM. Family will receive friends on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Wylie Funeral Home P.A., 9200 Liberty Road from 9:30 AM funeral to follow at 10 AM.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now