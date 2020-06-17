Ann Patricia Beichler
Ann Patricia Beichler of Bel Air died Friday, June 12 at Lorien @ Bel Air. She was 94.

Born in Altoona, PA she was the daughter of the late Santo & Elena (Mastrangela) Ciccone and wife of the late Glenn P. Beichler who died December 5, 2019.

A housewife, Mrs. Beichler had been an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church since 1952.

She is survived by her sons, Dennis M. Beichler of Forest Hill and Raymond G. Beichler and his wife Georgia of Fallston; sisters, Teresa McCall and Marie Pacifico both of Altoona, PA, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17 from 9am-11am at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a funeral services conducted by Pastor Stuart Luce will begin at 11:00am. A private interment will take place at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Organ Fund, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen, MD 21001. Online condolences may be left for the family at:

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Tarring Cargo Funeral Home
JUN
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Tarring Cargo Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

