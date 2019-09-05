Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ann Roman Catholic Church
691 Garfield Pkwy
Bethany Beach, DE
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Roman Catholic Church
691 Garfield Pkwy.
Bethany Beach, DE
Ann Rose Stewart Kelly Whaley died Sept. 3 at age 62 at her Ocean View, DE. home. She was the beloved wife of 27 years of Christopher A. Whaley and adoring mother of Paul Whaley, Mary Louise Whaley and Katherine Whaley. She is also survived by her siblings, Jacques Kelly, Ellen Cora Kelly, Mary Stewart Kelly and Josephine O'Rourke. She is additionally survived by loving nieces and nephews: Kelly Elizabeth Berry, Troy DeRoche, Elizabeth Mergehenn Wright, James Wright, Oula Berry and Kjell Berry. She is also mourned by Coard Simpler. Robert Hughes, Robert Wesley Whaley and William L. Whaley. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Bernard Kelly and M. Stewart Monaghan Kelly. Her brother, Edward Joseph Kelly, died in 2016. Ann was a graduate of the Baltimore Academy of the Visitation, Notre Dame Preparatory School (1974) and the Catholic University of America. Visitation at 10 a.m. and an 11 a.m. funeral Mass will be held Tuesday Sept. 10 at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Pkwy., Bethany Beach, DE.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 5, 2019
