Ann Reed McElroy, 74, passed away unexpectedly at her residence.
Born February 23, 1946 in Palo Alto, CA, she was the daughter of the late William David McElroy and Nella Amelia Winch McElroy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William David McElroy.
Ann is survived by her brothers, Thomas McElroy of Berlin, MD and Eric McElroy of Beaverton, OR; sister, Mary McElroy of Newton, MA; niece, Heather Holman; and nephews, David McElroy, II and Michael McElroy.
Memorials may be given to Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley, 772 4th Street Drive SW, Hickory, NC 28602
Condolences may be sent to the McElroy family at www.drumfh-hickory.com.
The McElroy family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home, 940 29th Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 19, 2020