Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of the Immaculate Conception
200 Ware Avenue
Towson, MD
On August 25,2019 Ann Reilly Conroy ; devoted wife of Wilbour "Bill" Conroy, Jr.; devoted mother of Diane Louise Conroy, and the late Jeff Hawkwood ; cherished grandmother of William Eugene Sunell, Jr.; great grandmother to Ava Sunell ; dear sister of Joan Louise Pountnay and Mary Gail Grim; dear aunt of Thomas Pountnay and several loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Thursday and Friday from 2-4 & 7-9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in The Church of the Immaculate Conception ,200 Ware Avenue Towson, Maryland 21204, on Saturday,August 31,2019 at10:00 am. Interment, Private. Contributions may be made in Ann's memory To .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 27, 2019
