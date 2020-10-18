Ann Remington

Ann Moore Remington died October 12, 2020. Born on December 8, 1922, in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Albert Wheeler Moore and Carlotta Heath Moore. She graduated from Sweet Briar College in Virginia in 1944 and married Malcolm McCloud Remington, now deceased, on September 11, 1948. Active in the Lutherville Garden Club, and various bridge groups, Ann played 9-hole golf until she was in her mid-80s. Ann enjoyed a very long term career as a travel agent, starting in 1966, traveling throughout the world, with few places remaining where she hadn't been when she retired in 2012. She was with the first group of travel agents allowed into China in 1965. She was the first Certified Travel Agent (CTC) in Maryland. A partner with Grace Lyons, together they formed Valley Travel, which grew to be recognized throughout the country and profession, eventually being bought out by Travel One and then American Express Travel. Staffed almost entirely with part-time women, Ann and Grace insisted that each person use a travel allowance annually to go someplace and see parts of the world. Ann moved to Broadmead in 1995, developing deep friendships while playing bridge and serving on almost every resident-involved committee there was. She is survived by her two children, Carol Heath Remington Foglesong, of Maitland FL, and Mark Clement Remington, of Mercer Island WA, and her daughter-in-all-but-blood, Wilma Jeanne Zimmerman, of Towson MD. She is also survived by six grandchildren (Eric, Christopher, Grace, Emma, Lily and Logan) and five great grandchildren (David, Jameson, Mackinley, Collins and Leighton). Additional information may be found at macnabfuneral.com
