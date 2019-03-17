|
|
On March 14, 2019 Ann Ruth Hill (nee Collins) beloved wife of the late Billy Eugene Hill; devoted mother of Denise Fincham (Bobby), Lori Spangler (Herbert) and Lisa Corsey (Pat); dear sister of Wade Collins and the late Lee Collins; Loving grandmother of Dawn Roby (Brad), Amy Shipley (Jeremy), Tiffany McDonald (Jeff), Little Bobby McDonald, April and Michael Spangler; cherished great grandmother of Naomi, Jackson, Lane, Mattie, Wyatt, and Everett.Relatives and friends gathered at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air. Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Sunday March 17, 2019 from 2 to 5 PM where the funeral service was held on Monday March 18, 2019 at 12 Noon. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019