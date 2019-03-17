Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
For more information about
Ann Hill
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Ruth Hill

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ann Ruth Hill Notice
On March 14, 2019 Ann Ruth Hill (nee Collins) beloved wife of the late Billy Eugene Hill; devoted mother of Denise Fincham (Bobby), Lori Spangler (Herbert) and Lisa Corsey (Pat); dear sister of Wade Collins and the late Lee Collins; Loving grandmother of Dawn Roby (Brad), Amy Shipley (Jeremy), Tiffany McDonald (Jeff), Little Bobby McDonald, April and Michael Spangler; cherished great grandmother of Naomi, Jackson, Lane, Mattie, Wyatt, and Everett.Relatives and friends gathered at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air. Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Sunday March 17, 2019 from 2 to 5 PM where the funeral service was held on Monday March 18, 2019 at 12 Noon. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now