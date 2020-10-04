On October 1, 2020, Ann Shirley Bish (nee Knott) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald William Bish; devoted mother of Joyce L. Bish and her partner Dean Skallman, and Nancy L. Carroll and her husband Robert; loving grandmother of Laurel Flory and her husband Scott; cherished great-grandmother of Caleb Quigley and Ava Flory; dear sister of Laura Kreuzberg.
Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ann's name to the Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly RD, Fallston, MD 21047. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com