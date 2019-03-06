|
On March 3, 2019, Ann Smith (nee Cuomo); beloved wife of the late Russell S. Smith; devoted mother of R. Stephen and Donald A. Smith; loving grandmother of Amy Lyn Yoshimoto, Matthew Smith and Stephanie Joyce; great grandmother of Hugh Joyce; loving sister of Jo Cuomo.A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Fullerton). Inurnment St. Joseph Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to; My Sister's Place Women's Center. www.catholiccharities-md.org/services/my-sisters-place-womens-center/
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 6 to Mar. 11, 2019