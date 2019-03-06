Home

Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
Ann White
Ann Howard White published author, passed away on Saturday, March 2 at Charlestown Retirement Community after a long battle with Alzheimer's; she was 76.Born in Greenville, North Carolina in April 1942, she attended RJ Reynolds High School and was a soprano in the chorus. She later married Edward Russel White, Jr., a local physician and began her family of three children. Ann later attended the University of Maryland at College Park and the University of Baltimore Law School. In 1990, Ann became a published author and wrote four books for Harlequin and Silhouette Special Edition. An active member of Georgia Romance Writers, she critiqued numerous author submissions for the Maggie Award of Excellence, as well as served as the GRW's president and later on the Board of Directors.Always a loving mom and grandma she is survived by Susan L. Doherty and her husband Gerald, Fleet Martin White, Cameron E. White and her grandchildren Devin and Jack Doherty. Services will be held on a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Fischer Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, www.alzinfo.org. Online Memorials may be made at www.witzkefuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019
