On May 1, 2019, Ann Wintriss Kassel (nee Leete), 88, of Roland Park Place, passed away at Seasons Hospice at Sinai Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Dr. Leon E. Kassel, and is survived by her daughter, Lynn Wintriss; stepdaughter, Laurie Kassel Wallace; two stepsons, David Kassel and Daniel Kassel; granddaughter, Emily Pichler; grandson, Erik Pichler; and four stepgrandchildren. Two daughters, Robin Sue Wintriss and Sarah W. Pichler, and a stepson, Jeffrey Kassel, predeceased her. Ann received her B.A. and M. S. in Communication Arts at Cornell University, where she became the managing editor of the Industrial Labor and Labor Relations Review. After moving to Baltimore in 1982, she became the managing editor of what was then the MedChi Journal. Arrangements for a memorial service have not yet been finalized. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to HopeWell Cancer Support, P. O. Box 755, Brooklandville, Maryland 21093. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 3 to May 5, 2019