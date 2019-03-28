|
|
Anna B. Lochary, age 96 passed away at Bel Air Assisted Living on March 11. She was born in Abingdon to Michael Stanley Bawroski and his wife, Anielia. Anna was predeceased by her husband, Augustus and son, Carl. She is survived by her sister, Caroline Hess, her daughter, Susan, and several nieces and nephews. Anna worked at Glenn L. Martin Company during World War II and later worked at Edgewood Arsenal. She enjoyed baking, traveling and playing cards with family and friends. She was a member of St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Bel Air and a member of the Women's Auxiliary American Legion Post 39. A memorial service will be held April 20 at 11:00AM at the American Legion Post 39, 500 North Hickory Ave., Bel Air. Contributions in her memory can be made to The State Anatomy Board, 655 West Baltimore St., Room B-026, Baltimore, MD 21201.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019