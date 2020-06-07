On June 5, 2020; Anna C. Grimaldi; loving daughter of the late Mariano and Maria Grimaldi; dear sister of Dominic Grimaldi and his late wife Rose Marie and the late John, Salvatore and Theresa Grimaldi; beloved cousin of Maria Grimaldi and other surviving relatives in Arnara, Italy and her cat Baby Girl.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Clement Church, Rosedale on Wednesday June 10 at 10:00 AM. Entombment Lorraine Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Clement Church, Rosedale on Wednesday June 10 at 10:00 AM. Entombment Lorraine Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.