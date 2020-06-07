Anna C. Grimaldi
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 5, 2020; Anna C. Grimaldi; loving daughter of the late Mariano and Maria Grimaldi; dear sister of Dominic Grimaldi and his late wife Rose Marie and the late John, Salvatore and Theresa Grimaldi; beloved cousin of Maria Grimaldi and other surviving relatives in Arnara, Italy and her cat Baby Girl.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Clement Church, Rosedale on Wednesday June 10 at 10:00 AM. Entombment Lorraine Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Clement Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved