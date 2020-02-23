|
|
On February 20, 2020 Anna R. Doerfler (nee: Rostkowski), beloved wife of the late William J. Doerfler. Devoted mother of Shirley Ann Muir and her husband William Sr. Loving grandmother to Kimberly Ann Luecking and her husband William: and William E Muir Jr. Dear great-grandmother of Will and Tanner.
Visitation Monday 3-5 & 7-9 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10 am. St. Clement Church. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 23, 2020