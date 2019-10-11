|
Anna (Nancy) Foulk Hoffman of Phoenix, MD died on September 30 at the age of 79 years after valiantly living with cancer for 18 years. She was born in Newport News, Virginia and attended St. Vincent's High School which is now Peninsula Catholic High School where she was Senior Class Valedictorian for the Class of 1958. She studied to become a teacher and completed a Master's degree at the College of William and Mary to qualify as a Guidance Counselor. Her work in education within Baltimore County began as an elementary school teacher . During this time, she also went overseas twice for a teaching assignment in Germany with Department of the Army and as a governess at Perisher Valley Ski Resort in Australia where she developed her love of skiing as well. Her work with children expanded through her selection as a Pupil Personnel Worker where she provided services to families and schools with specialized needs in a number of schools in Baltimore County for many years. She was then appointed the Superintendent's Designee of Suspensions and Expulsions in Baltimore County. During the last three years of her tenure within Baltimore County Public Schools, she was selected for the position of Supervisor of Pupil Personnel Services. After retiring from Baltimore County, she continued her work for children at the Maryland Department of Education for 3 years. She led an active volunteer life after retirement as a BMA docent and working as a mentor for children-she worked with one child for 10 years who graduated from High School during her time with Nancy.
Nancy and her sister Eileen Feild established the Rose and Samuel Foulk Scholarship at Peninsula Catholic High School in Newport News, Virginia in honor of their parents. This endowment continues to provide 4 year tuition to the selected student-to date this scholarship has been awarded to 6 students.
Nancy loved having fun and leading an active life of basketball, skiing, tennis and playing the piano for a number of years. She took many adventuresome trips with her husband Gary and other family members and friends. Her enjoyment of life was exceeded only by her love of family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Gary Hoffman of Phoenix, MD, sister Margaret "Peg" Foulk, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, niece Suzanne Gall and her family of Portland , Oregon and nephew Brian Feild of Baltimore, Maryland. She is predeceased by her parents-Samuel and Rose Foulk, sister and brother-in-law-George and Eileen Feild and brother Samuel S. Foulk.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10AM on Saturday November 9, at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, 200 Ware Avenue, Towson, MD.
Family has requested that donations be made in Nancy's honor to , Attention: Educational Programs, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
