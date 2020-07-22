1/1
Anna Ellen (May) Jones
On July 20, 2020 Anna Ellen Jones (née May) passed away; devoted wife of the late Lacy R. Jones; beloved mother of Robert Jones and his wife Laurie, and Sherri Charles and her husband Dave; loving grandmother of Brianna and Taylor Jones, and Christopher and Lacey Charles. Also survived by four great-grandchildren; dear sister of Margaret Plott; and predeceased by three sisters and one brother.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Casimir Church, 2800 O'Donnell St. on Friday, July 24th, 2020 at 10 am. Visiting hours will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 3 - 5, and 7 - 9 pm.

Interment at Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions maybe made to the: "Helping Up Mission" 1029 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
JUL
23
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Casimir Church
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
