Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-686-4888
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Anna Faulkner Notice
On October 19th, 2019 Anna "Ann" Faulkner; Beloved wife of George Faulkner; Loving mother of Brian Faulkner and his wife Joyce; Cherished grandmother of Corey, Kristen, Katelynn and Jessica; Dear great grandmother of Dominick, Mia Jane, Addison, Jamison and Jackson; Devoted sister of Barbara Redmon and her husband William. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Thursday, October 24th from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Anna's name to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 22, 2019
