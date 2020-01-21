|
?Anna Giampaolo Kozlowski (née DiAngelo) passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the age of 90. Until recently, a long time resident of Baltimore, MD. She was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Hugo T. Giampaolo, husband Emil Kozlowski, and siblings Dominic DiAngelo and Gloria Pietrogiacomo. Devoted mother of Louis Giampaolo, Thomas Giampaolo and wife Donna, Josie Giampaolo Long and husband Dan, and Theresa Giampaolo Palman and husband Lee. Also survived by six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was a warm person with a heart of gold who will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will take place at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. on Wednesday from 3-7 P.M. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at St. Clements Church of Rosedale at 12 Noon. Interment to follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 21, 2020