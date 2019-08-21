Home

Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Chapel
709 Maiden Choice Lane
Catonsville, MD
On August 19, 2019; ANNA H. STEFFEN (nee Harter); beloved wife of the late Fritz Steffen; loving mother of Robert Steffen and spouse Alice Steffen, and David Steffen and partner Gregg Teufel; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth Steffen, and Kathryn Tabisz and spouse Steven Tabisz; devoted great grandmother of Skylar Tabisz; dear sister of Lore Jeremiah and spouse Bill Jeremiah. Anna was a member of the Baltimore Kickers Soccer Club and the Maryland State Soccer Association.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 22 from 3-5 & 7-9PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228, and on Friday, August 23 from 10-10:30AM at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, 709 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30AM. Interment in Good Shepherd Cemetery. For those desiring, donations may be made in her memory to Gilchrist Hospice, Attn: Development Department, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 21, 2019
