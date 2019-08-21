|
On August 19, 2019; ANNA H. STEFFEN (nee Harter); beloved wife of the late Fritz Steffen; loving mother of Robert Steffen and spouse Alice Steffen, and David Steffen and partner Gregg Teufel; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth Steffen, and Kathryn Tabisz and spouse Steven Tabisz; devoted great grandmother of Skylar Tabisz; dear sister of Lore Jeremiah and spouse Bill Jeremiah. Anna was a member of the Baltimore Kickers Soccer Club and the Maryland State Soccer Association.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 22 from 3-5 & 7-9PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228, and on Friday, August 23 from 10-10:30AM at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, 709 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30AM. Interment in Good Shepherd Cemetery. For those desiring, donations may be made in her memory to Gilchrist Hospice, Attn: Development Department, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 21, 2019