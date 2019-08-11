Home

Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Anna Jaemoon Gaither

Anna Jaemoon Gaither Notice
On Thursday, August 1, 2019 Anna Jaemoon Gaither of Lutherville, age 44, passed away. Beloved wife of Charles Allen Gaither; devoted mother of Sarah and Andrew Gaither; loving daughter of Florence Fischer and the late Robert Beckey; dear sister of Scott, Robert, Christopher and William. 

The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 3-4 PM, with a memorial service beginning at 4 PM. Memorial contributions in Anna's name may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, 216 W. Seminary Avenue, Lutherville, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2019
