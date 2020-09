Born June 16, 1926, in Cumberland, MD, Anna Jean Walker joined the Angels and her husband Wilbur, on August 29, 2020.



During her time here, she wore many hats; a bank teller at what is now MacGregor's, a teacher's aide at John Archer, and alto in the Church Choir, gardener, crafter, knitter and avid reader.



Besides her 4 children she is survived by 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 10 nieces and nephews, 13 great-nieces and nephews, 1 great-great nephew, and many friends.



Private family services will be held at Harford Memorial Gardens.



Contributions may be made in her memory to Havre de Grace United Methodist Church, 101 S. Union Avenue, Havre de Grace, MD.



