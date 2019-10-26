|
On October 17, 2019, Anna Katherine Day (nee Tews) passed away in Towson, MD. Anna is preceded in death by her loving husband, Glenn A. Day; survived by her devoted children Anna Turfle (husband Phillip), Glenn "Pete" (wife Kim), Mark, and Alan (wife Cathi); beloved sisters Elaine Craver, Ruth Perry and Nancy Schilling; loving grandchildren Phillip, Michael, Mark, Tiffany, Stephanie and a host of great-grandchildren; Anna is preceded in death by her parents Robert Tews and Hilda Schwartz, and sister Margaret Craver.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Maryland Veterans Cemetery Crownsville, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD 21032 beginning at 10:45 AM in the Chapel.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019