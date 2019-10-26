Home

Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:45 AM
Maryland Veterans Cemetery Crownsville
1122 Sunrise Beach Road
Crownsville, MD
Anna Katherine Day
On October 17, 2019, Anna Katherine Day (nee Tews) passed away in Towson, MD. Anna is preceded in death by her loving husband, Glenn A. Day; survived by her devoted children Anna Turfle (husband Phillip), Glenn "Pete" (wife Kim), Mark, and Alan (wife Cathi); beloved sisters Elaine Craver, Ruth Perry and Nancy Schilling; loving grandchildren Phillip, Michael, Mark, Tiffany, Stephanie and a host of great-grandchildren; Anna is preceded in death by her parents Robert Tews and Hilda Schwartz, and sister Margaret Craver.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Maryland Veterans Cemetery Crownsville, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD 21032 beginning at 10:45 AM in the Chapel.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
