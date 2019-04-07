Home

On April 2, 2019 Anna Knach (nee Miedzienowski) peacefully passed away at the age of 101. She was retired as a LPN.Anna was the beloved wife of Edward M. Knach; devoted mother of Deanne Schottler and her husband Herb, Susan Patterson and her husband Pat and the late Patricia Puhl and her late husband Bill. She was survived by 5 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great-Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 4 brothers and 5 sisters.Family and friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Notthingham, MD 21236) on Friday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Shrine of the Little Flower. Interment private. In Lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Anna's memory to: Franklin Woods Center C/O Activities (9200 Franklin Square Dr. Baltimore MD 21237).Online condolences may be at www.schimunekfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 7, 2019
