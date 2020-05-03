On April 28, 2020, Anna Lee Wilgar (nee Beane) born January 19, 1933; late husband, Harry M. Wilgar, Jr., loving mother of Lisa M. Honsberger and husband Jerry, Paula A. Greenway and husband Steven, and Ellen L. Wilgar and significant other Sam; devoted grandmother of Alexandria M. Karlheim and husband Josh, Brooke A. Honsberger, Christina M. Jeremenko and husband Ted, Nicholas T. and Brandon M. Greenway, Arianna L. Wilgar, Joseph N., Austin M., Elizabeth M. R. Smith, and Tziporah I. Greisman; great grandmother of Eloise R. and Lucille A. Jeremenko and Henry M. Karlheim; and dear sister Doris Jackson and many loving nieces and nephews.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Funeral Services will be private. Burial will be held at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her memory to Komen, MD (Breast Cancer), https://komenmd.org/
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Funeral Services will be private. Burial will be held at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her memory to Komen, MD (Breast Cancer), https://komenmd.org/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2020.