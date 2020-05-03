Anna L. Wilgar
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On April 28, 2020, Anna Lee Wilgar (nee Beane) born January 19, 1933; late husband, Harry M. Wilgar, Jr., loving mother of Lisa M. Honsberger and husband Jerry, Paula A. Greenway and husband Steven, and Ellen L. Wilgar and significant other Sam; devoted grandmother of Alexandria M. Karlheim and husband Josh, Brooke A. Honsberger, Christina M. Jeremenko and husband Ted, Nicholas T. and Brandon M. Greenway, Arianna L. Wilgar, Joseph N., Austin M., Elizabeth M. R. Smith, and Tziporah I. Greisman; great grandmother of Eloise R. and Lucille A. Jeremenko and Henry M. Karlheim; and dear sister Doris Jackson and many loving nieces and nephews.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Funeral Services will be private. Burial will be held at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her memory to Komen, MD (Breast Cancer), https://komenmd.org/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Mrs. Wilgar raised an amazing daughter! He legacy lives on in her children! May she eat in peace and rise to eternal life.
Natalie Petro
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved