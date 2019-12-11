Home

Anna M. Dixon

Anna M. Dixon Notice
On December 9, 2019, at age 92, Anna Marie Dixon (née Jenkins) wife of the late John E. Dixon, Sr, mother of the late John E. Dixon, Jr, & Jeffrey W. Dixon & wife Donna. Beloved grandmother of John, Courtney, Christopher & Kyle. Beloved great grandmother to Evin, Ryan, Ella, Georgie, Everly & Havalyn. Dear sister of her late brothers, Robert, Arthur, Joe Davis, Russell & Ashby; her late sister Carrie; and a surviving sister Catherine George of Richmond. All services are private. Donations can be made to on her behalf.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 11, 2019
