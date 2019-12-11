|
|
On December 9, 2019, at age 92, Anna Marie Dixon (née Jenkins) wife of the late John E. Dixon, Sr, mother of the late John E. Dixon, Jr, & Jeffrey W. Dixon & wife Donna. Beloved grandmother of John, Courtney, Christopher & Kyle. Beloved great grandmother to Evin, Ryan, Ella, Georgie, Everly & Havalyn. Dear sister of her late brothers, Robert, Arthur, Joe Davis, Russell & Ashby; her late sister Carrie; and a surviving sister Catherine George of Richmond. All services are private. Donations can be made to on her behalf.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 11, 2019