On October 20, 2020, Anna M. Hall, 77, of Havre de Grace, MD passed away. She was the beloved wife of John Hall, Sr.; devoted mother of Robin Cornelius, Dewana Hall, John R. Hall, Jr., Sandra Rodgers, and Loren Hall; dear sister of Joseph Myers. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Family and friends will honor & celebrate Anna's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 3-5 PM where a funeral service will begin at 4:30 PM. Inurnment will be at Bel Air Memorial Gardens on Friday, October, 23 at 2 PM. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
.