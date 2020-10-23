1/1
Anna M. Hall
On October 20, 2020, Anna M. Hall, 77, of Havre de Grace, MD passed away. She was the beloved wife of John Hall, Sr.; devoted mother of Robin Cornelius, Dewana Hall, John R. Hall, Jr., Sandra Rodgers, and Loren Hall; dear sister of Joseph Myers. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Family and friends will honor & celebrate Anna's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 3-5 PM where a funeral service will begin at 4:30 PM. Inurnment will be at Bel Air Memorial Gardens on Friday, October, 23 at 2 PM. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air
OCT
22
Funeral service
04:30 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air
OCT
23
Inurnment
02:00 PM
Bel Air Memorial Gardens
