Anna M. MILLER
On June 1, 2020, Anna Mary (nee Chapes) Miller; beloved wife of the late William Ryder Miller; dear aunt of Joseph Chapes, Helen Schappet, and Kathleen Hampton; dear great grandmother of Eva Mae Wojtowicz; dear sister of the late Anthony, Joseph, Valentine, Alfonso, and Matilda.

Services private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Defenders of Animal Rights, 14412 Old York Rd., Phoenix, MD 21131 or to Baltimore Humane Society 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.
