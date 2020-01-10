|
On January 8, 2020 Anna M. Williams (nee Zeller) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael M. Williams, Sr.; devoted mother of Janis A. Hart, Jean F. Brown, Mary Beth Allen and her husband Chester, Anna M. Shepherd, Michael M. Williams, Jr., and Gerard J. "Jerry" Williams; cherished grandmother of Jessica Shepherd, Sarah Allen, Amanda Panneton (Brad), Addison Hart (Claire), Anna Hart, Kathryn Williams, and the late Thomas Brown; loving great-grandmother of Collin, Brayden, Miles, and Blake; she was pre-deceased by nine siblings.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 AM at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial contributions in Anna's name to Gilchrist Hospice Care, Attn: Development Department, 11311 McCormick Rd, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 10, 2020