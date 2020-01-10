Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd.
Nottingham, MD
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd.
Nottingham, MD
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
Anna M. Williams Notice
On January 8, 2020 Anna M. Williams (nee Zeller) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael M. Williams, Sr.; devoted mother of Janis A. Hart, Jean F. Brown, Mary Beth Allen and her husband Chester, Anna M. Shepherd, Michael M. Williams, Jr., and Gerard J. "Jerry" Williams; cherished grandmother of Jessica Shepherd, Sarah Allen, Amanda Panneton (Brad), Addison Hart (Claire), Anna Hart, Kathryn Williams, and the late Thomas Brown; loving great-grandmother of Collin, Brayden, Miles, and Blake; she was pre-deceased by nine siblings.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 AM at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial contributions in Anna's name to Gilchrist Hospice Care, Attn: Development Department, 11311 McCormick Rd, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 10, 2020
