Anna ("Ann") Mae Chandler, age 73, of Aberdeen, MD passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at her son's home in Chesapeake, Virginia after a valiant fight with cancer. Born August 30, 1946, in Harford county, she was the daughter of the late Jennings Emory Wheat Sr. and Ruth Elizabeth Wilson Wheat. Ann had a lifelong passion of camping, an endless love for all dogs, and was known for her kind and compassionate spirit.
Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Lee Chandler, her parents, her sister, Betty Enochs, and her brother, Emory Wheat.
Her surviving family members are numerous. She will be lovingly remembered by her son: Steven Lee Chandler and wife, Mary Ellen; siblings: Marie Hamm, Janie Miller, Doris Ackinson, Nancy Rudd, Patti Smith, Bonnie Johnson and Bob Wheat; grandchildren: Jessica Chandler, Kelli Gallimore (Andrew), Chad Chandler, and Briana (Travis) Broome; great-grandchildren: Emma Broome and Molly Gallimore; many other family members and friends, too many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends to list or even count. The legacy of Ann's gentle spirit and positivity will live on through those who knew her.
A visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home in Abingdon, MD on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10 am-12 pm with a Memorial Service to follow at 12 pm. Inurnment will be at Harford Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen, MD.
If you wish, memorial donations may be in made in Ann's honor to the Sidewalk Angels Foundation (www.sidewalkangelsfoundation.org), a charity dedicated to providing critically needed funds and support to no-kill animal shelters and animal rescues across the country. Beyond financial donations, do a loving act of kindness, make someone laugh, send a card, give a hug, or say "I love you" in her memory.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019