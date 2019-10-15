Home

E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
410-592-6100
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
On October 12, 2019 Anna Mae (nee Schaefer) Dudley beloved wife for 66 years to Bernard C. Dudley; devoted mother of Jeffrey B. Dudley, Linda A. Askew and her husband Sonny, Kenneth B. Dudley and his wife Valerie; loving grandmother of Christie L. Dudley Tolson, Elizabeth M. Trionfo and her husband Vincent, Alexandra E., Kyle K. and Taylor A. Dudley; cherished great-grandmother of Ashton, Cameron, Brandon and Cayla Tolson; dear sister of Bernadine Idzi and Mary Lou Bryant; also survived by several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A. 11750 Belair Road in Kingsville on Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11am. Interment Parkwood Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 15, 2019
