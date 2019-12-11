Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Anna Mae Smith Notice
On December 5, 2019 Anna Mae Smith passed away, she was the beloved wife of Myron Smith; devoted mother of Ron Smith and his wife Fern, Rick Smith and his wife Goldie, Russ Smith and his wife Cindy, Rob Smith, Rance Smith and his wife Lori, and the late Randy Smith; dear sister of Bill Johnson and his wife Deborah, Shirley Miller and her husband Paul, Robert Johnson and his wife Barbara, Tom Craft and his wife Wanda, Rebecca Brown, Louise Jacobs, and Virginia Jay, and the late Donald Craft and his wife Irma, the late Roy Craft and his wife Charlotte, the late James Craft and his wife Eileen; also survived by 10 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Tuesday 3-5 and 7-9 PM where the funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 11, 2019
