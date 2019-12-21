Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Nativity
On December 16, 2019, Anna Catherine (Sally) Majchrzak (nee Stoffregen), beloved wife of Lawrence Majchrzak; devoted mother of Kathleen Waldt and her husband Chris, Laura Majchrzak, Lawrence Majchrzak and his wife Angela, Paul Majchrzak and his wife Kate; cherished grandmother of Christopher, Stephen, Alexander, Elizabeth, and Larry; dear sister of the late Marie Schaufele, Louise Petryszak, and William Stoffregen.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26), on Sunday from 4 to 7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, 11 AM, at the Church of the Nativity. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cockeysville Volunteer Fire Company at www.cvfc.org or The Parkinson Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 21, 2019
