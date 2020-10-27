On Sunday, October 25, 2020 Anna Marie (nee DeLambo) Grape age 93 of Mercy Ridge in Timonium. Beloved wife of the late William F. Grape; devoted mother of William M. Grape and Mark D. Grape and his wife JoAnne M. Grape; sister of Albert DeLambo and his wife Shirley DeLambo; dear friend of Charles Meyer.
The family will receive friends at the family owned Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, October 29 from 5-8 PM where a Prayer Service will be held on Friday, October 30 beginning at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please remember Anna with memorial contributions to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, Attn. Tribute Giving, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com
.