|
|
On April 28, 2019, Anna Marie (nee Achatz) Krueger, beloved wife of the late Clement A. Krueger, Sr.; devoted mother of Clement A. Krueger, Jr. and his wife Donna and the late Sharon (nee Krueger) Kirsch and her husband Brian; loving grandmother of Lisa, Gregory, Steven, Jimmy and Alex and dear great grandmother of Josephine.The family will receive friends at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc. 7401 Belair Road in Overlea on Wednesday from 6-8pm and Thursday from 1-3 & 6-8pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 12pm. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery Mausoleum. www.lassahnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019