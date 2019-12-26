Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Marie Mezick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Marie Mezick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Marie Mezick Notice
On December 23, 2019 Anna Marie Mezick (nee Wolf) beloved wife of the late Evan C. Mezick, Jr.; devoted mother of the late Marion G. Klingelhofer, Jr., Kimberly Neatrour and her husband Carl; dear grandmother of Carl Neatrour II and his wife Tracey, Cory Neatrour and his wife Janel and Marion Klingelhofer III.

A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Friday at 12 noon. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm.

Interment will be held at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -