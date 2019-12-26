|
|
On December 23, 2019 Anna Marie Mezick (nee Wolf) beloved wife of the late Evan C. Mezick, Jr.; devoted mother of the late Marion G. Klingelhofer, Jr., Kimberly Neatrour and her husband Carl; dear grandmother of Carl Neatrour II and his wife Tracey, Cory Neatrour and his wife Janel and Marion Klingelhofer III.
A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Friday at 12 noon. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm.
Interment will be held at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 26, 2019