Anna Marie Morrison, cherished mother, inspirational grandmother, devoted sister, loyal friend and treasured aunt passed away on August 19, 2019 at her home in Monkton, MD at age 82. Anna enjoyed her time here but had a prior engagement in Heaven and had to leave us.
Mrs. Morrison is survived by daughters, Audrey Day, Phyllis Sowis, Norma Cammarata and Mickey O'Leary; sons, Brucey Poo Day and Gary Morrison; grandchildren, Audrey Anna Reed, Athan Serdenes and Cooper Day; sister, Ruth Minnick; and brother, David Kammerer. She was the beloved aunt to many adoring nieces and nephews.
She has now reunited with her husband, Robert Morrison; her parents, Walter and Cecelia Kammerer; her son, Richard Reed; her brothers, Roy, Bobby and Bud Kammerer; her sisters, Mary Rutherford, Ethel Kammerer and Dorothy Miller; and her nephews, Gary Miller, Henry Kammerer and Mark Dean, in heaven.
Anna Marie Morrison was an inspiration and a force of nature who touched many lives. She lived life to the fullest doing the simple pleasures. She had a Masters in cooking, Associates in sewing, and a Certificate in reading and surfing the internet. She also had an honorary degree in dog spoiling, and used her expertise to train JR and Ozzie on how to misbehave on a daily basis. Before retirement, she was a super star, award winning, Crown manager and was known as simply "Mama". Her approach to life was no nonsense and honest. Many have fond memories of visiting her Roanoke home and being pampered and loved.
Anna would like you to know she received an offer she couldn't refuse and will see everyone soon. She is excited to connect with family and friends, see her amazing son and feel healthy and peaceful all the time. Rest assured she'll be waiting for you when you make your way to Heaven with a jello cake, apple pie or maybe some beef hash.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 from 2 pm to 5 pm followed by a service at 5 pm at the funeral home.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 23, 2019