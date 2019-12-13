|
|
Anna Marie Wingate, age 94, of Joppa, Maryland passed away on December 10, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in New York, she was the daughter of the late Leo Torigian Sr. and Marie (Sebald) Torigian and wife of 35 years to the late Paul Wingate Sr. She worked at Bata Shoe Company for over 25 years and at Miss America Candy Factory in Baltimore. She enjoyed crocheting, travelling, playing cards, basket making and really enjoyed being with her family.
Anna is survived by her sons, Paul A. Wingate Jr. and partner, Jeffrey Champness of Edgewood and Brian Wingate and wife Janet of Seaford, DE; daughters, Barbara Wakefield of Forest Hill, Mary English and husband Russell of Joppa, Peggy Gray and husband Bobby of Berkley Springs, WV and Thelma DiBeneditto and husband Tony of Forest Hill; grandsons, Paul A "Rocky" Wingate III, Joseph Comer, Brian "Mickey" Wingate Jr., Christopher Wingate, Arik Wingate, Russell English III and Alexander English; granddaughters, Kristy Miranda, Jennifer May, Jenna-Lee Caulder, Angela DiBeneditto, Beth Ann Wingate and Samantha M English; and 11 great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Leo "Buddy" Torigian and Danny Torigian.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Saturday, December 14 at the funeral home at 10:00 am. Interment will take place in Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Those who desire may make a contribution to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 13, 2019