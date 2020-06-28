Anna Neimiller
1932 - 2020
Anna Marie (Reed) Neimiller (87) of Ocean City, MD passed away on June 19, 2020. Loving wife of William Neimiller, mother of Cindy Silvestri (Vincent), William Neimiller (Donna), six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Services at later date. Contributions to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Ocean City, MD.

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland. Condolences may be shared with the family via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
June 26, 2020
Deepest sympathy to Bill on the loss of your Mother.
Love and prayers to the entire Neimiller family.
Mary Lou Leimbach
June 24, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.
Jeff, Christine, Melissa and Matthew Leimbach
Family
June 24, 2020
Heartfelt condolences to Bill, Donna, Greg, Jason, & Christine and to your entire family.
Denise, Dillon, & Holly Skinner
