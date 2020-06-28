Deepest sympathy to Bill on the loss of your Mother.
Love and prayers to the entire Neimiller family.
Anna Marie (Reed) Neimiller (87) of Ocean City, MD passed away on June 19, 2020. Loving wife of William Neimiller, mother of Cindy Silvestri (Vincent), William Neimiller (Donna), six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Services at later date. Contributions to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Ocean City, MD.
Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland. Condolences may be shared with the family via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.