Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Greek Orthodox Cemetery Chapel
ANNA PERGANTIS ALEXIS

ANNA PERGANTIS ALEXIS Notice
On July 9, 2019 Anna Pergantis Alexis beloved wife of the late James John Alexis; dear mother of William J., John J. and Niki J. Alexis; dear grandmother of J. Nicholas (Lisa, nee Basta) and Christian Wm. Alexis; dear great-grandmother of Wm. Parker Alexis. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Sunday from 4-7 PM. A Trisagion Prayer will be held on Sunday at 5:00 PM. Family will gather at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery Chapel on Monday at 12:30 PM with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 PM. Interment in the adjoining cemetery. Those Desiring may make memorials in her name to Gilchrist Hospice 11311 McCormick Rd. Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 12, 2019
