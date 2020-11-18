1/1
Anna Ruth Mabe
Anna Ruth Mabe, age 94, of Aberdeen, Maryland passed away on November 15, 2020 at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Born in Sparta, North Carolina, she was the daughter of Harvey Iley and Leona (Williams) McMeans.

Anna is survived by her son, Barry Mabe; daughter, Sylvia Rowe; 5 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Edna Adama and brother, Ralph McMeans.

A private graveside service was held with her family members present.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 18, 2020.
