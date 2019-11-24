Home

McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
(410) 255-2381
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
Anna Smith


1930 - 2019
Anna Smith Notice
Anna Dorothy Smith passed away on November 20, 2019. Beloved mother of Jerry and Bryan Smith; dear grandmother of Cameron, Garrett and Kennedy; loving sister of Robert Klauzowski. Anna is also survived by many other family members and friends.

Anna was born on April 16, 1930 in Maryland and passed away on November 20, 2019 at Future Care Chesapeake. She was a member of the Poplar Ridge Senior Club, Stoney Creek Democratic Club, and Saint Janes Senior Club.

Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Monday November 25, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 24, 2019
