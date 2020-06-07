Anna "Martha" Sulcer
1930 - 2020
Anna Martha Sulcer, 89, of Catonsville, MD, passed away on June 5, 2020. Martha was born on October 11, 1930. She was the daughter of the late John and Annie Kersten. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard "Dick" Sulcer (D. 2011). She was predeceased by her siblings, Jim, Ruth, and Catherine Krause, and Hazel Stansbury. She is survived by numerous of nieces and nephews.

Martha worked for the Bank of Glen Burnie for over 30 years. She was an avid award-winning quilter, boater, roller skater, and bowler. She was a member of the MD Cruising Club for over 30 years. She was also a huge Baltimore Orioles fan.

A private graveside service will be held at Jefferson United Methodist Church Cemetery in Frederick, MD.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.
