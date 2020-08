Annabelle N. Fleck, age 88, of Joppa, Maryland passed away on August 25, 2020 at her home. Born in Lees Cross Roads, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Ira Kenedy and Anna Mae (Handshaw) Noel and wife of Donald R. Fleck. She enjoyed trips to the beach and playing golf.In addition to her husband, Annabelle is survived by her daughter, Vicki (Cliff) Krcha; son, Donald (Naomi) R. Fleck, Jr.; grandchildren, Kimberly (Pierre) Krcha Petrila, Cody W. Krcha, Connor (Brandy) E. Krcha and Donald (Amber) R. Fleck,III; and great grandchildren, Anna and Charlotte Petrila and Mabelle and Donald R. Fleck, IV.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Noel.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com