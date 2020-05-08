Annalee Frances Harmon, age 91, of Joppa, Maryland passed away on May 5, 2020 at Autumn Lakes Nursing Home in Laurel, Maryland. Born in Charlottesville, Virginia, she was the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Shaver) Breeden and wife of the late James Edward Harmon, Sr. She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church in Port Deposit. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family.
Annalee is survived by her six daughters, Mary (Joel) Pusey, Pat (Tom) Cornett, Pam (Donnie) Jenkins, Donna (Richard) Hom, Kim (Rob) McCoin, and Renee (Wayne) Vaeth; two sons, Eddie (Brenda) Harmon and Joe (Lola) Harmon; grandchildren, Amy, Kathy, John, Jennifer, Rachel, Daniel, Emily, Krista, Joshua, Jeremy, Sydney, Robert, Kami, Kali, Benjamin, Bradley, Blake, James, Hannah, Curtis, Brandon, Samantha and Shyanne; 33 great grandchildren, and two on the way.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers and grandson, Bryan.
A private service will be held for family and invited guests.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Annalee is survived by her six daughters, Mary (Joel) Pusey, Pat (Tom) Cornett, Pam (Donnie) Jenkins, Donna (Richard) Hom, Kim (Rob) McCoin, and Renee (Wayne) Vaeth; two sons, Eddie (Brenda) Harmon and Joe (Lola) Harmon; grandchildren, Amy, Kathy, John, Jennifer, Rachel, Daniel, Emily, Krista, Joshua, Jeremy, Sydney, Robert, Kami, Kali, Benjamin, Bradley, Blake, James, Hannah, Curtis, Brandon, Samantha and Shyanne; 33 great grandchildren, and two on the way.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers and grandson, Bryan.
A private service will be held for family and invited guests.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 8, 2020.