ANNALEE U. NESBIT of Suffolk, VA, and formerly of Ellicott City, passed away on December 21, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Nesbit, Sr.; beloved mother of Helen N. Bell of Coles Point, VA and Robert W. Nesbit, Jr. of Chesapeake, VA; loving sister of Ruth Wolf of New Cumberland, PA. Annalee is also survived by three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will take place at St. John's Episcopal Church, 9120 Frederick Road, Ellicott City, MD at a future date. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.stutevantfuneralhome.com. Please direct inquiries to Robert W. Nesbit, Jr. at [email protected] or call 757-477-1504.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020