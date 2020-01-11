Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Annalee Nesbit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annalee U. Nesbit

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annalee U. Nesbit Notice
ANNALEE U. NESBIT of Suffolk, VA, and formerly of Ellicott City, passed away on December 21, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Nesbit, Sr.; beloved mother of Helen N. Bell of Coles Point, VA and Robert W. Nesbit, Jr. of Chesapeake, VA; loving sister of Ruth Wolf of New Cumberland, PA. Annalee is also survived by three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will take place at St. John's Episcopal Church, 9120 Frederick Road, Ellicott City, MD at a future date. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.stutevantfuneralhome.com. Please direct inquiries to Robert W. Nesbit, Jr. at [email protected] or call 757-477-1504.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annalee's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -