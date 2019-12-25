|
|
Annalee Zimmerman, age 92, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on December 22, 2019 at Four Seasons Assisted Living in Bel Air, MD. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of James Kennedy and Mary Agnes (Horn) Martin and wife of the late Howard Raymond Zimmerman.
She was a long-time member of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Bel Air. Annalee worked at Read's Drugstore in Bel Air, she then worked at CuTronics, retiring from Westinghouse. She enjoyed square dancing, traveling, and watching The Orioles. She enjoyed crocheting and crocheted hats for the homeless. Annalee loved her dog, Sparky and was known for her genuine concern for others.
Annalee is survived by three daughters, Joann M. Sliger (John), June A. Poole (Michael), Wendy C. Rizzo (Richard); 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; and two sisters, Dona M. Miller and Charlotte E. Creswell.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sons, Jerry Wayne Hipley and Earle Royston Hipley, Jr.; daughter, Sharon Diane Hipley; and brothers, Robert L. McClary and Walter Edward McClary.
For more information on services, please visit our website at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
In Lieu of Flowers, contributions may be made to: Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1515 Emmorton Road, Bel Air, Maryland 21014.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 25, 2019